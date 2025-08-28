Salesianum School begins football with challenging early season: Photo gallery

Salesianum lost two dozen seniors from last year’s football team, which went 11-2 and reached the Class 3A state championship game, but worry not for the Sals. They have a large core of players returning and should be in the mix again this season.

Coach Gene Delle Donne returns as many rising seniors as he lost from 2024, including running back Odell Teel and receivers Jay Burrell and Jasir Gaymon. Defensively, Burrell will be a mainstay in the backfield, and he’ll have lots of support, including fellow defensive back Ya Smith and a healthy linebacker in Ryan VanKerkhoven.

The Sals open the season Aug. 28 against Red Lion as part of the Pigskin Classic at Abessinio Stadium. The schedule also includes battles against Pennsylvania powers La Salle College High School and Malvern Prep, and Delaware rivals Sussex Central and Middletown in a rematch of last year’s overtime final. A highlight of the schedule is a Saturday tilt against Smyrna on Oct. 4 at Delaware Stadium.

Schedule

Home games in CAPS. All games begin at 7 p.m. except where noted

Aug. 28: RED LION, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 5: LA SALLE COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (Pa.)

Sept. 19: Malvern Prep (Pa.)

Sept. 26: SUSSEX CENTRAL

Oct. 4: vs. Smyrna, noon at Delaware Stadium, Newark

Oct. 10: HODGSON

Oct. 17: Appoquinimink

Oct. 24: MIDDLETOWN

Oct. 31: CARAVEL

Nov. 8: William Penn, noon

Photos by Mike Lang.