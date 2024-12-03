Home International News Preparations under way for the opening of the Holy Door in St....

Preparations under way for the opening of the Holy Door in St. Peter’s Basilica on Christmas Eve

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
A worker uses a chisel to remove a box that had been cemented into the Holy Door at the basilica at the end of the Jubilee of Mercy in 2016 during a ceremony in the basilica Dec. 2, 2024. The box was removed in preparation for Pope Francis opening the Holy Door Dec. 24. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY — Hours after the last visitors and pilgrims left St. Peter’s Basilica for the day, a chisel clanged and dust flew as a group of prelates chanted their prayers before a simple wall marked with a cross.

Workers place on a cart a box that had been cemented into the Holy Door at the basilica at the end of the Jubilee of Mercy in 2016 during a ceremony in the basilica Dec. 2, 2024. The box was removed in preparation for Pope Francis opening the Holy Door Dec. 24. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

In preparation for the opening on Christmas Eve of the Holy Door in St. Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of the basilica, led the brief prayer service and ritual late Dec. 2.

As the cardinal and other priests prayed, workers broke into the wall that has sealed the Holy Door shut since the Jubilee of Mercy ended in late 2016.

The workers removed a metal box, tied with a ribbon and sealed with wax, that contains the handles and the key to the Holy Door as well as Vatican medals, documents about the last Holy Year and four gold-covered bricks.

As the clergy sang the litany of saints, Cardinal Gambetti led them in procession to the altar over the tomb of St. Peter and paused for a moment of prayer.

In a formal meeting room, the metal box was set on a table in front of Cardinal Gambetti, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, and Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of papal liturgical ceremonies.

The keys, a handle and other hardware for the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican are seen Dec. 2, 2024, after a ceremony in which the box they were in was removed from the wall sealing the door. Pope Francis will open the door and inaugurate the Holy Year 2025 on Christmas Eve. (CNS photos/Vatican Media)

The workers pried open the box and unnailed another inside it, revealing its contents.

After Cardinal Gambetti signed a document attesting to what he found, Archbishop Ravelli took custody of the box to deliver it to the pope, the Vatican press office said.

Similar ceremonies were planned to prepare the Holy Doors of the Basilica of St. John Lateran Dec. 3, St. Paul Outside the Walls Dec. 5 and St. Mary Major Dec. 6.

