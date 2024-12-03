Delaware Knights of Columbus to hold prayer vigil at Elsmere abortion clinic on Dec. 7

The Delaware State Knights of Columbus will hold a sidewalk prayer vigil on Dec. 7 in front of All-GYN clinic on Kirkwood Highway near Elsmere. The vigil begins at 7:30 a.m. and runs for three hours. It will take place no matter what the weather is.

The clinic is located at 2701 Kirkwood Hwy., just north of the ramp to Route 141. Street parking is suggested.

According to its website, AllGyn offers various health care for women, including breast examinations, pap smears, ultrasounds and annual exams. It also offers testing for pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, along with family planning, including birth control, abortions and vasectomies. It is open six days a week.