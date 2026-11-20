By Sarah Robsdottir, OSV News

With the holidays approaching, I recently found myself working on recipe plans for my husband, our seven sons, and whatever friends, neighbors and cousins wind up sitting around our table in the next few weeks. I was also reflecting on the life of one of my all time heroines, Servant of God Dorothy Day. She was a fellow Catholic convert and a champion of social justice who founded the Catholic Worker Movement and would have turned 129 on Nov. 8.

So, you can imagine my delight when I stumbled upon a recent Facebook post shared by Theo the Catholic Worker entitled “Catholic Worker Soup: Make too Much! Invite too Many!” It was reprinted from a 1977 Catholic Worker newsletter article by the same title, and while I was disappointed the post didn’t contain ingredients for an actual soup recipe (don’t worry, I came up with my own below!), it did talk about the practical and symbolic importance of hearty vegetable soups in the wide network of Catholic Worker Homes of Hospitality around the world. The following edited passage is a bit long but worth pondering:

One of the by-products of involvement with the Catholic Worker movement is a deeper enjoyment of soup. … There is no secret recipe for Catholic Worker Soup. … The hardware problem is easy: a large pot, a long spoon and a sharp knife: That elegantly simple trinity. If your goal is good, honest soup, it’s all you need. Some things to be kept in mind:

1. In the early days of the Catholic Worker, (founders) Peter Maurin and Dorothy Day thought that it would be a good idea to keep a soup pot simmering at all times. This could be continually replenished by whatever vegetables the people of the house could acquire. It was a brilliant idea for a symbol of communal sharing.

2. Far too many modern problems (our fascination with violence, our racism, our waste of resources, our fragmentation as a people) are grounded in unnecessary fears. One minor, but definitely unnecessary fear is the fear of making too much soup. Soup that has been reheated after 48 hours in the refrigerator tastes much better than the soup you made this morning, and serves as an excellent theme for even better soup …

3. The phrase “too much garlic” is meaningless.

4. So is the phrase “too many onions.”

5. It wouldn’t hurt to remember that soup is best as a shared food; that all food becomes better when shared. This is what the miracle of loaves and fishes teaches us.

I have harbored a fascination with Dorothy Day ever since I was a young catechumen over 20 years ago and her autobiography “The Long Loneliness” jumped off the shelf at me in a thrift store. I’ll never forget getting to know this brilliant journalist and suffragette who took the Sermon on the Mount so seriously it invaded every facet of her being. Her faith was worthless unless she was living it out, which often meant giving up her own bed so a homeless person could fill it.

From the time of its founding in 1933 during the Great Depression to today, the Catholic Worker Movement has promoted voluntary poverty, Christian pacifism and an end to economic exploitation and racial injustice. The movement began with the publication of a one-cent periodical promoting worker’s rights and evolved to include a global network of Houses of Hospitality to minister to those facing homelessness. Many of these homes still exist today.

After learning about the importance of soup within the Catholic Worker Movement, I’ve found myself having imaginary conversations with my friend Dorothy while standing over a simmering pot of lentils or stirring a can of creamed corn into leftover chicken noodle (to make it stretch in a subtly sweet way).

“Did you know coconut milk makes a bigger pot of lentil stew and makes it extra fancy?” I’d ask her.

I bet she’d nod with the clever smile I’ve seen in so many pictures.

I’d love to serve Dorothy Day a big, hearty bowl of my Indian spiced stew, but the next best thing is sharing this Catholic Worker-inspired recipe with you!

Catholic Worker Style Indian Lentil Stew (serves 8-10)

— 2 sweet onions

— 2 large carrots

— 2 large sticks of celery

— 2 large, peeled and diced sweet potatoes

— 6 cloves of garlic (or more according to taste)

— 1 16 oz bag of rinsed lentils (any color)

— 1 12 ounce can of tomato puree

— 4-5 chicken bullion cubes

— 1 can of coconut milk or coconut cream

— Salt and pepper to taste

— Brown sugar to taste (about 1 tablespoon)

— 1 tablespoon of flour mixed into a cup of cold water (to thicken the stew at the end)

— Indian spices such as garam masala, curry and cumin to taste (about 2 tablespoons total)

— Chopped cilantro for color and garnish (optional)

— Sour cream or labneh yogurt (optional)

Directions: In a large pot, saute onions, carrots, celery, sweet potatoes and garlic in olive oil or butter until brown.

In a separate colander, rinse the lentils well. Add lentils, tomato puree and bullion cubes. Cover with at least 5-6 inches of water. Bring pot to a simmer, watching and stirring and adding more water as needed until the lentils are very soft (about 45 minutes).

Once the lentils are soft, continue to simmer and stir while adding the flour and water mixture to thicken. Mash a portion of the lentils down with a potato masher to thicken the stew further.

Add the can of coconut milk or cream. Add salt, pepper, sugar and Indian spices to taste. Serve with chopped cilantro and a dollop of sour cream or labneh. Say a prayer for social justice and enjoy!

Sarah Robsdottir is a Catholic convert and homeschooling mom to seven sons. Her latest novel, “Joan of Arkansas,” was released by Voyage Publishing earlier this year.