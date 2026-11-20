When I was a young mom, I badly wanted my children to grow up in a devout home. I wanted them to experience the richness and beauty of the Church, and so I threw myself into liturgical living.

I read voraciously (this was back in the days of the OG mom bloggers). I baked the themed treats, did the craft projects, created the Montessori materials, decorated our home. And yes, it was beautiful, but it wasn’t sustainable.

I’m grateful for that season of trying everything. Experimenting with all the different ways to incorporate more of the liturgical life of the Church at home helped me to figure out what would work for my family, and what wouldn’t.

But the most valuable lesson I learned while attempting to do it all was this: Traditions aren’t meaningful because they’re elaborate; they become meaningful when they stick around.

In my home, at least, the practices that became habit, the traditions that we find ourselves repeating year after year are the ones that are simple enough to slide into daily life year after year after year.

We are heading into the holiday season, arguably the busiest time of year for families of all stages. Perfectly styled photos of meals, crafts and kids in matching outfits are already flooding social media. Calendar invites are being sent for school parties, holiday concerts and cookie swaps. While we can’t always control how busy a season is going to be, we can choose ways to infuse the season with meaning in a way that doesn’t exhaust us.

Let simple traditions be the anchor that grounds your family this season, so that you aren’t tossed about in the waves of expectations and to-do lists. Now don’t misunderstand me: When I say simple, I do not mean lacking depth. Our traditions can be steeped in meaning and full of context while remaining easy to complete.

Simple traditions work for me, and they might work for you too, because they let me be present.

During Advent, our family has two traditions: the Advent wreath and the Jesse tree. The first we light during dinner; the second happens right before bedtime. I get out the Advent wreath and the box with our copy of “The Jesse Tree for Families” and ornaments at the beginning of Advent, but neither requires any extra work after that. I’m not scrambling to find what we need; we just sit down and pray. I’m not overwhelmed by prep work or stressed about logistics, which helps me to be fully present to my kids during the tradition.

Simplicity breeds consistency, and consistency allows for lower expectations.

Part of why I love our simple Advent traditions is because they are daily rituals. If that sounds counterintuitive to you, hear me out: If our family does an activity daily, the pressure is lower. It’s not such a big deal if the kids misbehave, have a meltdown or we just cannot make it happen with the schedule. We can try again tomorrow. No one is stuck feeling guilty.

Simplicity allows us to go deeper. The simplicity of our Advent traditions means that we do actually do them (almost) every night. Our kids become used to them quickly, which means they settle in more easily and can follow along more easily. This frees up time and bandwidth. We can dive into the meat of the meditations of “The Jesse Tree for Families” and spend more time with the conversation starters as a result.

If you’re looking ahead to December and already feeling overwhelmed, consider simplifying your Advent practices. I think that you’ll find, as I have, that you’re able to be more present to your family, your practice more consistent and your experience of the season richer.

Colleen Pressprich is a homeschooling mom of five and the author of 10 books for Catholic children, families and adults, including two about Mary: “Marian Consecration for Families with Young Children” and “OSV Kids Discover: Mary.”