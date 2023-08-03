Highlights from a 2006 Catholic Forum interview with the late Father Roberto Balducelli

On this episode of Catholic Forum we will hear highlights from a 2006 interview with Father Roberto Balducelli, OSFS.
The popular and influential priest passed away 10 years ago this month at the age of 100.
This is the first of a two-part salute to Father Roberto.
Next week, we will talk with Dr. Maria Finamore and Sister Margaret Cunniffe, both close friends and collaborators with Father Roberto.
