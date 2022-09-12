Listen to this week’s Catholic Forum: Results of the Synod Listening Sessions in Diocese of Wilmington

Listen to this week’s Catholic Forum: Results of the Synod Listening Sessions...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a Dialog news update from Joe Owens, and a cut from the More Than 50 Most Loved Hymns CD, we will discuss the results of the Synod Listening Sessions, with Father Glenn Evers.

From February until June, hundreds of Delaware and Maryland Eastern Shore Catholics participated in dozens of Listening Sessions.

We will learn what is on the minds and hearts of Diocese of Wilmington parishioners on this edition of Catholic Forum.

Click here to listen to this week’s Catholic Forum.