Our Lenten Journey, April 1, 2026

It’s the start of a new month — a new beginning — however we are also on the eve of the Triduum, an ending to our observance of Lent. As you go forth, take this prayer of St. Teresa with you; consider adding it to your morning prayers as a takeaway from your Lenten Journey.

“May today there be peace within.

May you trust God that you are exactly where you are meant to be.

May you not forget the infinite possibilities that are born of faith.”

— St. Teresa of Avila

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Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Whether it’s been a few years, or a month, consider seeking out the sacrament of Reconciliation this Holy Week and Easter season. In the latest edition of The Dialog you’ll find a handy guide to the sacrament on page 2. Check it out here.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/040126.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries