Saint Mark’s High School and Ursuline Academy battle to a draw in girls soccer: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Goals were hard to come by, and a decisive tally remained out of reach as Ursuline and Saint Mark’s battled to a 1-1 draw in girls soccer action March 30.

The host Spartans opened with an early lead as Whitney Evancho sent a long blast past the Raiders’ keeper. Toward the middle of the first half, Saint Mark’s turned up the offensive pressure, including a corner kick in the 13th minute that was cleared by Ursuline. The Spartans’ had an opportunity a few minutes later when Dana Shanklin caught up to a through ball at the top of the 18-yard box, but the Ursuline keeper came out to meet her and stopped her shot from point-blank range.

The Raiders’ best chances came late in the half, although neither resulted in a goal. Zoe Carberry sent a turnaround shot over the net with five minutes to go, and Grace Ryan also missed high in stoppage time.

The Raiders kept up the offense into the second half, sending two shots toward Spartans keeper Emma Gibbons. Saint Mark’s first real chance in the half came on a free kick five minutes in, but Evancho’s attempt from about 22 yards out was slowed by the Raiders’ wall and was picked up by the keeper.

Much of the action took place in the middle of the field, but Ursuline evened it up in the 64th. The Raiders’ first corner kick of the afternoon resulted in a handball in the box, and they were awarded a penalty kick. Carberry went low to the right side, guessing correctly and leveling the score.

Evancho nearly put the Spartans back on top in the 71st, ringing a shot off the right post, and the Raiders benefited from a defensive save seconds later. Evancho also sent a free kick off the crossbar in the late stages of regulation, and Sadie Trumbull had a shot stopped after that.

Neither team was able to connect in 20 minutes of overtime.

Gibbons had six saves for the Spartans, who are 2-0-1. They are back on the pitch Wednesday at 4 p.m. at home against Polytech. No statistics were available for Ursuline (2-1-1). The Raiders are home on Wednesday against Sanford at 4 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.