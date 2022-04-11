Our Lenten Journey April 12, 2022

“Those, on the other hand, who recognize that they are weak and sinful entrust themselves to God and obtain from him grace and forgiveness. It is precisely this message that must be transmitted: what counts most is to make people understand that in the Sacrament of Reconciliation, whatever the sin committed, if it is humbly recognized and the person involved turns with trust to the priest-confessor, he or she never fails to experience the soothing joy of God’s forgiveness.” — Pope Benedict XVI, On the Sacrament of Confession

Yesterday was Reconciliation Monday. If you had the chance to participate in the sacrament on this special day, that’s wonderful. But maybe you didn’t. Maybe you were nervous, or your schedule didn’t allow time to participate. No worries. Most, if not all, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington have opportunities for Reconciliation during Holy Week. Check on your parishes websites for days and times.

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf