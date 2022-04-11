Boys high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington ready for busy week

The high school sports season moves into its fourth week with some promising weather in the forecast, which is nice after last week incurred a bunch of rained-out contests. Salesianum renews its rivalry with Saint Mark’s on both the baseball diamond and lacrosse pitch, and Archmere lacrosse has a big matchup at Wilmington Charter.
Baseball
Monday
St. Frances at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Archmere (4-1) at Brandywine (2-2), 3:45 p.m.
Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (2-4) vs. Newark Charter (5-0), 3:45 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park
Archmere vs. Wilmington Charter (1-5), 6:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium
Wednesday
Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Newark (2-4), 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (7-1) at Salesianum (3-0), 4 p.m. The longtime rivals battle in a matinee on Broom Street. The Spartans have held opponents to just a single run per game, a statistic that will be challenged against a potent Sals offense.
Saturday
Sussex Tech (4-2) vs. Salesianum, 4 p.m. at Frawley Stadium
Lacrosse
Saint Mark’s (3-1) at Tatnall (0-3), 3:45 p.m.
Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-4), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere (3-1) at Wilmington Charter (3-1), 3:30 p.m. Control of the Diamond State Athletic Conference is on the line when the Auks and Force meet on the grass at Charter. The Auks, whose lone loss came to powerhouse Salesianum, are one of the highest-scoring teams in Delaware. Charter has won three straight after a season-opening setback.
Manasquan (N.J.) at Salesianum (5-0), 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Salesianum at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Salesianum (7-0) at Unionville (Pa.), 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s (1-6) at Wilmington Charter (4-2), 3:30 p.m.
Salesianum at Concord (3-3), 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Monday
Salesianum (1-4) at St. Andrew’s (1-2), 4 p.m.
Archmere (5-0) at Wilmington Friends (3-0), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Middletown (2-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2) at Annapolis Area Christian, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Salesianum at Tower Hill (3-1), 3:45 p.m.