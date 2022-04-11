Boys high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington ready for busy week

The high school sports season moves into its fourth week with some promising weather in the forecast, which is nice after last week incurred a bunch of rained-out contests. Salesianum renews its rivalry with Saint Mark’s on both the baseball diamond and lacrosse pitch, and Archmere lacrosse has a big matchup at Wilmington Charter.

Baseball

Monday

St. Frances at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (4-1) at Brandywine (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (2-4) vs. Newark Charter (5-0), 3:45 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park

Archmere vs. Wilmington Charter (1-5), 6:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Wednesday

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Newark (2-4), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (7-1) at Salesianum (3-0), 4 p.m. The longtime rivals battle in a matinee on Broom Street. The Spartans have held opponents to just a single run per game, a statistic that will be challenged against a potent Sals offense.

Saturday

Sussex Tech (4-2) vs. Salesianum, 4 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Lacrosse

Monday

Saint Mark’s (3-1) at Tatnall (0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-4), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (3-1) at Wilmington Charter (3-1), 3:30 p.m. Control of the Diamond State Athletic Conference is on the line when the Auks and Force meet on the grass at Charter. The Auks, whose lone loss came to powerhouse Salesianum, are one of the highest-scoring teams in Delaware. Charter has won three straight after a season-opening setback.

Manasquan (N.J.) at Salesianum (5-0), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Salesianum (7-0) at Unionville (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (1-6) at Wilmington Charter (4-2), 3:30 p.m.

Salesianum at Concord (3-3), 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Monday

Salesianum (1-4) at St. Andrew’s (1-2), 4 p.m.

Archmere (5-0) at Wilmington Friends (3-0), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Middletown (2-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2) at Annapolis Area Christian, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum at Tower Hill (3-1), 3:45 p.m.