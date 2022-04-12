Padua takes 4-1 tennis win over Saint Mark’s for third straight victory: Photo gallery

Padua takes 4-1 tennis win over Saint Mark’s for third straight victory:...

WILMINGTON — Padua won its third straight match, taking two singles and both doubles in a 4-1 decision over Saint Mark’s in tennis the afternoon of April 11 at Banning Park.

First singles: Ava Ianucci (P) defeats MarDaya Arrington (SM), 6-1, 6-1

Second singles: Marissa Mongiovi (P) defeats Rachel Evancho (SM), 7-5, 6-0

Third singles: Jillian Teal (SM) defeats Anuradha Dole (P), 6-1, 6-1

First doubles: Katherine Corbo and Stephanie Ng (P) defeat Katherine Carlisle and Cassidy Blum (SM), 6-3, 6-4

Second doubles: Christina Willis and Claudia Curry (P) defeat Madilyn Sayers and Maya Callahan (SM), 6-2, 6-3

The Pandas (3-1) are back in action on Tuesday at Tatnall. The match starts at 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-3) also plays Tuesday, visiting Wilmington Friends at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.