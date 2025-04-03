Our Lenten Journey, April 4, 2025

“Prayer of St. Francis” is a much loved hymn, frequently chosen for weddings and funerals because of the beauty of its words; asking God to fill us with love, pardon, faith. More than 800 years ago, St. Francis wrote “Canticle of the Sun” from which the lyrics are adapted. How touching that words from so long ago can still be so meaningful. Take these words into your heart today on your Lenten Journey.

It’s Friday, so don’t forget your local parish’s Fish Frys. One way to give alms this season is to support these wonderful endeavors, often benefiting charity. Find a Fish Fry here: thedialog.org/datebook-1/

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/040425.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.