Susan Lloyd, president and chief executive of Delaware Hospice, to retire after 38 years

NEWARK — Susan D. Lloyd, the longtime president and chief executive officer of Delaware Hospice, will retire later this year after 38 years of service to the organization. Lloyd, who joined Delaware Hospice in 1988, has helped transform the organization from a singular service provider to a comprehensive healthcare provider in Delaware and parts of Pennsylvania, according to the company.

Under Lloyd’s leadership, Delaware Hospice went from serving 35 patients per day to supporting several thousand patients and families across its hospice, palliative care, pediatric services, bereavement support, dementia care and community outreach programs. According to the organization, “her vision and strategic guidance have positioned Delaware Hospice Inc. as an essential resource for those living with serious illness, ensuring high-quality, person-centered care remains available throughout the region.”

“We are immensely grateful for her decades of dedicated service and exceptional leadership,” said Dan McCarthy, chair of the board of trustees. “While we will certainly miss Susan, we are optimistic and energized about the future of Delaware Hospice as we embark on a diligent search for her successor.”