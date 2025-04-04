Our Lenten Journey, April 5, 2025

Prolific author and Catholic apologist G.K. Chesterton converted from “high” Anglicanism to Catholicism as an adult. Author of more than 100 books, he was integral in the conversion of his atheist friend C.S. Lewis of “The Lion, With and the Wardrobe” fame. On today’s Lenten Journey, Chesterton’s words give us pause to think of the core tenets of our faith: Love, forgiveness, faith and hope.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: /bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/040525.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-joyful-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

