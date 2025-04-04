Bishop Koenig, Delaware Catholic Advocacy Network ask voters to oppose physician-assisted suicide, call state senators

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Your voice is urgently needed. Over the past month, more than 11,000 postcards were presented to our state legislators expressing our opposition to physician-assisted suicide. Despite this effort, the Delaware House of Representatives passed HB140, a bill allowing for physician-assisted suicide; 21 votes for and 20 against. The bill is now before the Senate for their consideration, and I am asking you — before it is too late — to please contact your State Senator and express your opposition to this bill.

Our Catholic Faith teaches us that all life is sacred, from the moment of conception to natural death. This means that there is a great distinction between, on the one hand, death that comes naturally and, on the other hand, performing actions to bring on death. We are never required to undergo medical treatments that are “extraordinary” (i.e., treatments that are burdensome, costly, or offer little hope of benefit). Not undergoing such treatments, however, is much different from having a physician providing the means for a patient to end one’s life. For more information on this distinction, visit cdow.org/StopAssistedSuicide for a 2-page FAQ.

Please contact your state senator today. Your standing up for life could help save the lives of some of the most vulnerable among us. May God reward your generous witness for life, and may God bless you during these Lenten days as we prepare to celebrate the Easter gift of new life.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Koenig, Bishop of Wilmington

DELAWARE CATHOLIC ADVOCACY NETWORK: ALERT!

We need your help to protect Delaware’s vulnerable citizens! House Bill 140, which legalizes physician-assisted suicide, passed the Delaware House of Representatives last month and will be heard by the State Senate Executive Committee on Wednesday, April 9th. For years, the Catholic community has joined advocates for the disabled and others to oppose this bill that would put the lives of our most vulnerable citizens at risk. It’s time to stand up and make our voices heard!

Take Action NOW!

Here’s how you can help:

Contact members of the Senate Executive Committee by phone or by email and ask them not to support HB 140:

Chair: David P. Sokola

Vice-Chair(s): Bryan Townsend

Members:

S. Elizabeth Lockman

Russell Huxtable

Marie Pinkney

Gerald W. Hocker

Brian Pettyjohn

Contact Your Delaware Senator:

Call or email your senator and ask them to oppose physician-assisted suicide. Let them know that legalizing this practice will endanger vulnerable populations and undermine the dignity of human life. Click the link below to send a customizable email directly to your Senator.

Time is of the Essence! This legislation could move quickly, and your action is crucial. Don’t wait—contact your Senator TODAY to urge them to stand against physician-assisted suicide and protect the lives of vulnerable individuals in our state.

Click the link below to log in and send your message:

https://www.votervoice.net/CDOW/Campaigns/123690/Respond