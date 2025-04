Our Lenten Journey, April 7, 2025

Saint Oscar Romero was a prelate in El Salvador during a violent time in that country. He watched as fellow priests were murdered, and endured persecution by the military regime of the time. Murdered while saying Mass, he is considered to be one of the great modern martyrs. Despite all that he endured, he nevertheless preached love. On today’s Lenten Journey, let us take his words to heart and carry them into each of our days: that love “is the force that will overcome the world.”

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/040725.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-joyful-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

