Our Lenten Journey, April 6, 2025

There are times we may feel powerless against the sadness that surrounds us in today’s world – so much darkness that it’s easy to lose heart. But we mustn’t lose faith on Our Lenten Journey. As Sister Thea Bowman tells us today, “If each one would light a candle we’d have a tremendous light.” Learn more about this future American saint and her indomitable spirit here, and follow her example of bringing light to the world.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/040625.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary:

www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.