Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 25, 2026

In his masterpiece “Summa Theologiae”, one of the many topics of faith St. Thomas Aquinas examines is the sacredness of the Eucharist, the foundation of our faith.

Maybe you’ve been away from the sacraments for a while and are just returning to the church this Lent. Or maybe you are a daily communicant. Whatever the status of your soul, take a moment to ponder the mystery of the Eucharist.

And if you’re looking for some heavy reading, find “Summa Theologiae” here: https://www.newadvent.org/summa/

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/022526.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries