Our Lenten Journey, March 14, 2025

Loving others can be particularly challenging in today’s divisive times. But Dorothy Day, who loved those whom the rest of the world rejected, reminds us that our love for others should be as sincere as our love for God. As we spend this season in reflection, let us think about how we can love others more on today’s Lenten Journey.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

And it’s Friday – Go to our Datebook page and look for a Fish Fry near you.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/031425.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/