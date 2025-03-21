Our Lenten Journey, March 21, 2025

We’re a month away from Easter on our Lenten Journey, and at this point the sacrifices we may have set for ourselves are becoming tedious. We’re missing the sweets we gave up, or the games on our phones, or whatever sacrifice we have made. But St. Francis de Sales reminds us today to stay strong in our Lenten endeavors and have patience, especially with ourselves. Approach each Lenten day one day at a time.

It’s Friday, so that means Fish Frys. One way to give alms this season is to support these parish endeavors. Find one here: thedialog.org/datebook-1/

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032125.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

