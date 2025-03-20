Saint Mark’s High School enters spring with new boys lacrosse, golf coaches

Two athletic programs at Saint Mark’s High School will open the 2025 spring season with new leadership.

Saint Mark’s alumnus Steve Golt has returned to the Pike Creek campus for his second stint as the Spartans’ golf coach, the school announced March 20. Golt, a member of the Class of 1982, previously led the team from 2019-21.

Golt brings more than four decades of experience to the position. As a student-athlete, he spent three years on the golf team, and after graduation, he went on to win several club championships.

He began his coaching career in 2008, working at both the high school and collegiate levels. His goal for the upcoming season is “to win a state championship,” according to Saint Mark’s. The team begins the season March 24 against Archmere at Wilmington Country Club at 3 p.m.

Also joining the coaching ranks at Saint Mark’s this year is Cole Crawford, who has taken the reins of the boys’ lacrosse program. Crawford played collegiately at Alvernia University and, after graduating, transitioned into coaching, which he has done for four years.

Crawford said he wants to build on the success already established at Saint Mark’s and to develop the Spartans into a playoff contender. The Spartans open the season at Brandywine on March 29 at 1 p.m.