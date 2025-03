Our Lenten Journey, March 25, 2025

Happy Annunciation! It’s a feast that’s often overshadowed by the Assumption and the Immaculate Conception, but it is truly the most important “Mary” day of all — the day when she said yes to God’s will. Take Mary’s acceptance of her role in the Incarnation as an example for us to follow in our own lives as we continue on Our Lenten Journey.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032525.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

