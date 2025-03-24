Sister Jean Margaret McDevitt, former St. Francis Hospital administrator, dies at 80

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Jean Margaret McDevitt, 80, died in Assisi House on Friday, March 21. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 59 years.

Sister Jean Margaret was born in Philadelphia and ministered primarily in education and healthcare administration. She spent 46 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, working first in education before switching to healthcare and congregational administration. She was the administrator of Assisi House, the congregation’s retirement home in Aston, for 11 years.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, Sister Jean Margaret was vice president of mission and ministry for four years at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington.

All services will be held in Assisi House on March 25 and will be livestreamed. A Christian wake service will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.