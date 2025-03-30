Our Lenten Journey, March 30, 2025

“I sought the LORD, and he answered me

and delivered me from all my fears.”

Our reflection is taken from the Mass readings for today. Although Lent is a solemn time, the Psalm has a joyful tone, and reminds us to glorify God, and trust that he will protect us as we continue our Lenten Journey.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/033025-YearC.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary:

www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.