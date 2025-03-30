Alex Salerni scores seven times as Saint Mark’s High School kicks off boys lacrosse season with a win: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED – Saint Mark’s scored the first seven goals of the game and never looked back in a 16-5 season-opening boys lacrosse win at Brandywine on the afternoon of March 29. The Spartans were playing their first contest under new coach Cole Crawford.

Saint Mark’s graduated nine seniors from the 2024 squad, but they brought back plenty of experience, and after some miscues in the opening minutes, the offense kicked into gear. Nate Hughes got the Spartans on the board at the 7:58 mark with a shot from the left of Brandywine goalie Jack Mays. The Spartans survived a man-down situation midway through the quarter, and they made the Bulldogs regret that a bit later when Alex Salerni scored his first of the afternoon with a low laser.

Luke Spoor (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish), fresh off his second individual wrestling state championship, got on the board late in the first. He grabbed a loose ball after a Brandywine turnover, streaked directly toward the net and went high for the goal.

The Spartans scored the first four goals of the second quarter, the prettiest of which made the score 5-0 with 8:39 remaining in the half. On that one, Spoor got the ball down low far to Mays’ left, and he hit David Astfalk in front for a one-timer bouncer into the net. Salerni (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) also had two goals in the quarter for the hat trick.

The Bulldogs got on the board late in the second when Max Milionis beat Spartans goalie Jimmy Echeverria upstairs. They trailed by seven at halftime.

The Spartans came out firing in the second half, but Mays was sensational in goal, stopping chance after chance. His effort was matched by that of Echeverria (St. Mary Magdalen Parish), who was not as busy in net but turned away most of what was sent his way.

The Saint Mark’s lead reached nine goals in the third before the Bulldogs scored twice on a man-up situation. The Spartans scored the first four goals of the final quarter to erase any lingering doubt about the outcome.

Unofficially, Salerni led the way with seven goals, while Spoor added three. The Spartans (1-0) will visit Indian River on March 31 for a 4 p.m. start.

For the Bulldogs, Milionis and Sam Duch each had two goals. Brandywine fell to 1-1 and will host Odessa on April 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.