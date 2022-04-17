WATCH: Bishop Koenig celebrates Easter morning Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington

Bishop Koenig celebrated Easter morning Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The bishop was back at the cathedral the day after celebrating the Easter vigil Mass.

It completed the bishop’s Holy Week schedule.

Bishop Koenig presided April 15 at the celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the cathedral, commemorating the suffering and death of Jesus.

On Thursday, the bishop celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the cathedral.

All of those are available via livestream.

Finf the bishop’s Easter message here.