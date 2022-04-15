WATCH: Bishop Koenig celebrates Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington

WATCH: Bishop Koenig celebrates Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Cathedral of...

Bishop Koenig celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on April 14 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington.

During the Mass, the bishop washed the feet of 12 people, recreating what Jesus did for his apostles.

Watch the replay of the Mass from the diocesan YouTube channel.

On 3 p.m. Good Friday, the bishop will preside at the celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the cathedral, commemorating the suffering and death of Jesus.

The Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday features the blessing of fire, water and the Easter candle. In many churches, it also includes the baptism, confirmation and first Communion of individuals who are joining the Catholic Church. Bishop Koenig will be celebrating the vigil at the cathedral beginning at 8 p.m.

The next morning, on Easter Sunday, the bisholp will be back at the cathedral to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus at the 9:30 a.m. Mass.

All of those will be available via livestream.