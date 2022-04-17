WATCH: Bishop Koenig celebrates Easter vigil Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington

Bishop Koenig celebrated the Easter vigil Mass on April 16 at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington.

The vigil included the blessing of fire, water and the Easter candle. In many churches, it also includes the baptism, confirmation and first Communion of people who are joining the Catholic Church.

On April 17, Easter Sunday, the bishop will be back at the cathedral to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus at the 9:30 a.m. Mass.

Bishop Koenig presided April 15 at the celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington, commemorating the suffering and death of Jesus.

On Thursday, the bishop celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the cathedral.

All of those are available via livestream.