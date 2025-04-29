Bishop Koenig remembers Pope Francis on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from TheDialog.org and a cut from the More Than 50 Most Loved Hymns CD, the Most Reverend William E. Koenig, Bishop of Wilmington, looks back at the life and legacy of the Holy Father, Pope Francis.

The bishop discusses key elements of his papacy, how his Jesuit foundation helped to form him, and what Catholics can do as we wait for a new pope to be elected.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Diocese of Wilmington Office of Communication.

