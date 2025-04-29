Vincent P. Fiscella named to head Office of Safe Environments for the Diocese of Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Vincent P. Fiscella, a longtime law-enforcement professional in Delaware, has been named the new director of the Office of Safe Environments for the Diocese of Wilmington. The announcement was made April 28.

Fiscella, who lives in Hockessin, is a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. He replaces Brian Moore, who left to pursue another opportunity.

Fiscella began his career in 1984 as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department. He served with the Delaware State Police as a trooper, detective, detective sergeant, supervisor and shift commander. For the past 10 years, he has been deputy director of the Fraud Prevention Bureau of the Delaware Department of Insurance. Fiscella holds both a bachelor and master of science degree in management from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work for the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington,” Fiscella said in a statement. “I am looking forward to serving and protecting the youth of our diocese.”

The Office of Safe Environments works with schools, parents, parishes and other Catbolic entities in Delaware and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to assure that children and young people are protected and that the mandates and goals of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Young People, as well as diocesan policies, are being followed.

Thousands of background checks are processed each year by the office for adults who wish to volunteer in parish youth programs, Catholic Youth Ministry sports and Catholic schools. The office also sees that best practices are being followed to assure safety on diocesan school and parish campuses. More information about For the Sake of God’s Children is available at www.cdow.org/FSGC.