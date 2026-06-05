Integrity, trust, credibility among attributes of high-trust workplace, executives tell Catholic Business Network of Diocese of Wilmington

Two human resources executives told a gathering of business people in Wilmington that integrity, trust and credibility are among the attributes needed to reinforce a worthwhile workplace.

Kelly Donahue, human resources director of the Diocese of Wilmington, and Renee Lewandowski spoke June 15 at the Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington. They spoke to a group of about three dozen local business people at Church of the Holy Child. The discussion was entitled “Building a high-trust culture in the workplace.”

Business people in insurance, non-profits, real estate, education, law, funeral services and career coaching were among the attendees.

It was the fifth in a series of breakfasts held by the group across the diocese.

The next event is Sept. 18, 7:30 a.m., at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Wilmington. Speaker will be Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, who will conduct a presentation entitled “Soul of business: Catholic leadership in the age of A.I.”

Register at givecentral.org/CDOW-Catholic-Business-Networking http://givecentral.org/CDOW-Catholic-Business-Networking