Catholic Forum: Junno Arocho Esteves — Pope Leo XIV and going where the gospel is needed

On this edition of Catholic Forum, Junno Arocho Esteves, international correspondent for OSV News, joins the show to discuss the first year of Pope Leo’s pontificate and how his first words from the balcony on May 8, 2025 — “peace be with you” — have become a roadmap for his papacy and taking the Gospel message where hope is needed.

You can find Junno’s writing on https://www.osvnews.com or on substack at https://arochoju.substack.com

Watch the interview on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ml9rIH9ozU

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