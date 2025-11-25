Celebrate Advent and Christmas through Mary’s eyes on the latest Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from Joe Owens of The Dialog and a cut from the CD “Songs of Angels” by the Robert Shaw Chamber Singers, we talk with Notre Dame professor and author, Catherine Cavadini.

Cavadini’s new book — with artist, Anastassia Cassady — is titled, “Behold the Wonder: The Coming of Christ Through Mary’s Eyes” and is a beautifully illustrated book of meditations for Advent and Christmas.

Learn Lectio Divina and Viseo Divina as you experience the wonder that Our Lady experienced leading up to and during the birth of Jesus.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

• Podcast drops Nov. 26 at noon. Link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/celebrate-advent-and-christmas-through-marys-eyes

• Video drops Nov. 26 at noon. Link – youtu.be/-RIFT_tYZYs

Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m.