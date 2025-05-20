Highlights from the ordination of Fr. Dennis Stameza on the next Catholic Forum

Highlights from the ordination of Fr. Dennis Stameza on the next Catholic...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we share highlights from the May 17, 2025 priestly ordination of Father Dennis J. Stameza.

We will hear Father Norm Carroll ask Bishop Koenig to ordain Deacon Dennis, the bishop’s powerful homily, and witness Father Stameza’s promises to the Bishop and the Church.

You can see this beautiful ordination in its entirety at YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington.

• Podcast debuts Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 12 pm

• Podcast link: catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/fr-dennis-stameza-ordination-highlights

• Ordination YouTube link – www.youtube.com/live/WchU-3tLTlM?si=2_KGZuPfxgr-3Kc7

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640 on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.