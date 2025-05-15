Chris Kenny, of Delaware Supermarkets Inc., honored by Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities for service, generosity: Photo gallery

Msgr. Thomas J. Reese award winner Chris Kenny was honored at the Catholic Charities “Heartstrings of Hope” tribute dinner May 14 at Hotel du Pont.

Bishop Koenig presented the award at the fundraiser that drew nearly 250 people to downtown Wilmington.

A business leader and philanthropist, Kenny was named the 2025 honoree at the tribute dinner, a major fundraiser for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington, in recognition of his outstanding servant leadership and faith in action in service to those on the margins of our community.

Kenny is president and CEO of Delaware Supermarkets, Inc., which operates six ShopRite stores in the Wilmington area. He is the immediate past-president of the Lincoln Club of Delaware and past-president of the St. Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington.

The event featured a live rendition of the national anthem by Saints Peter and Paul High School sophomore Madeline Williamson, invocation by Msgr. Steven Hurley, vicar general of the diocese, and remarks from Kenny and Bishop Koenig.

It also included a video presentation that featured discussion about the works of the late Msgr. Reese and the contributions made by Kenny and his family’s ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County.