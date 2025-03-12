Learn about the life and heroic death of Blessed James Miller on the next Catholic Forum

Learn about the life and heroic death of Blessed James Miller on...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we learn about the life and heroic death of Brother James Miller, FSC, a Christian Brother who was gunned down by the Guatemalan death squad in 1982.

First, we talk with Father Alan Guanella, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc., a canon lawyer and expert on Blessed James Miller and his cause for canonization. Our second guest is Brother Francis Carr, FSC, a classmate of Blessed James Miller during their formation.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – Youtube.com/DioceseofWilm. Follow us at Facebook.com/CatholicForum. Please like and subscribe.

• Podcast debuts Wed., March 12, 2025 at 12 p.m.: catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/blessed-james-miller-christian-brother-martyred-in-guatemala

• Video debuts Wed., March 12, 2025 at 12 p.m.: youtu.be/brQJvpM5yFQ

• Program airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Sat., March 15, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.