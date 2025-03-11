Bishop Koenig welcomes Catholics supporting life to Dover; diocese officials submit more than 11,000 signatures to Delaware leaders

By Mike Lang

and Joseph P. Owens

Dialog staff

DOVER — Nearly 200 people joined Bishop Koenig at Church of the Holy Cross on March 11, many making a special trip to stand up in opposition to Delaware’s latest effort to push a physician-assisted suicide law through the state legislature.

Human dignity has inherent value that comes from “the very fact of our human existence,” Bishop Koenig told the congregation in his homily. The bishop encouraged Catholics from around the Diocese of Wilmington to meet with state legislators who were set to resume public sessions that afternoon.

The principal legislation on the minds of the visitors was House Bill 140, which would legalize physician-assisted suicide, also known as medical aid in dying. The bill, which passed both chambers of Delaware’s General Assembly last year before being vetoed by then Gov. John Carney, was introduced again before the current legislative season began.

Democratic Rep. Eric Morrison is the primary sponsor. There are 11 other sponsors or co-sponsors in the house and six in the senate. HB 140 is on the House “ready list,” which means it could be introduced in that chamber at any time.

Catholics at church in early March had the chance to send a message directly to state legislators that they want government to stay out of people’s life decisions. Postcards were filled out and signed by parishioners at every church.

Diocesan officials collected the cards and turned them over to a large group of Saint Mark’s High School students, who separated and sorted the cards. The students were volunteering their time as part of community service hours. Diocese leaders submitted more than 11,000 postcards March 11 to Democratic and Republican senators and house members, urging them to vote no on the assisted suicide bill.

The Patients’ Rights Action Fund, a group opposing assisted suicide across the U.S., said HB 140 would introduce a discriminatory double standard in suicide prevention, where some patients receive intervention and support while others — particularly those facing serious illnesses, disabilities, or financial hardship — are offered assisted suicide instead. Similar policies in other states have led to insurers denying coverage for life-sustaining treatment while offering to pay for assisted suicide, according to the group.

The bishop referenced the Declaration on Human Dignity issued by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith last April. The dicastery reports “individuals are even more ‘worthy’ of our respect and love when they are weak, scorned or suffering,” the bishop said.

The declaration notes that human life has inherent value in three ways, Bishop Koenig said. The first is that God is love and we have been created in his image and likeness. Secondly, the son of God took on our human flesh and confirmed that each person possesses an immeasurable dignity simply by belonging to the human community. Third, we are called by virtue of Christ’s resurrection to ultimate communion with God.

“All of this points to the very simple result that all human life from conception to natural death is sacred,” Bishop Koenig said.

The March 11 Mass included people of all ages coming from various corners of the state.

Melissa Becerra is employed in health care and attended Mass at Holy Cross with husband, Hugo, and two of their four children.

“I’m here to pray that they don’t choose to end life too soon,” said Becerra, a Dover resident. “Let God take over. I’m here to pray and to let them know it’s not OK. I would rather have my life in God’s hands rather than people who don’t know me like God knows me.”

Elaine Keegan, a Wilmington resident, also spent her career in health care, working in hospice.

“Hospice has a different standard of care and medication. They can get that patient comfortable. What are we saying to our young people? Life is hard, but somehow you will get over that hard part. So, if adults are saying, ‘You can just end it,’ why not just end it?”

Keegan said her state house representative is Democrat DeShanna Neal and she hopes to tell her to vote in favor of life.

“I think I would ask her first why she supports it. I want to know ‘Where are you coming from and have you thought about these other things to help people?’”

The bishop noted that HB 140 is not the only life-related bill the General Assembly will be considering over the next few months. Senate Bill 5 would make abortion a constitutional right in Delaware. It passed the senate later on March 11 by a 15-6 vote, clearing the two-thirds threshold necessary for a constitutional amendment. The bill moves to the state house of representatives.

“Let us support mothers and fathers in giving birth to their children by passing laws that will give them access to health care, let us provide the assistance necessary to raise children, and let us accompany mothers and fathers in caring for the great gift of human life,” the bishop said.

He cautioned against being deceived into thinking that passing a bill allowing for physician-assisted suicide is being merciful by alleviating pain and suffering. It is clear from laws passed in other states that this type of law leads to the deaths of people who are depressed or who see themselves as a burden on their families. Bishop Koenig also noted that in some countries with physician-assisted suicide, health care systems encourage it as a way of containing their costs.

Bishop Koenig referenced Solomon, the son of King David, who was referenced in the first reading of the Mass. Solomon, the bishop said, asked his father not for riches or a long life but for wisdom and understanding.

“As we go forth today and in the ensuing days, may we ask our Lord to give us and those around us hearts that are wise, understanding and loving,” he said.

He hoped that “our hearts see and accompany with care and support the mother and father who are bringing a child into this world; may our hearts see and love the child within his or her mother’s womb.”

Bishop Koenig invited the congregation to see “with the eyes of love” the person who is ill or hungry or alone and imprisoned, and that we see them as God sees them.

New Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said he supports physician-assisted suicide in the state and would not have vetoed the bill that made it through the state legislature last year.