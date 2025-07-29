Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan says ‘we should never get used to violence’ after mass shooting near St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan says ‘we should never get used to violence’...

“We should never get used to violence or lose our respect for the sacredness of human life,” said Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, following a deadly mass shooting in that city that claimed four lives, including that of a New York City police officer.

The violence unfolded July 28 just two blocks from St. Patrick’s Cathedral, at a midtown Manhattan skyscraper housing the offices of the NFL and prominent financial and real estate firms.

The lone gunman — identified by New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a July 28 press conference as 27-year-old Shane Tamura — took his life after the attack, which also left one individual in critical condition.

Tamura, who apparently drove cross country from his Las Vegas home, was captured on video camera striding toward the building with an M4 rifle before opening fire. Tisch said a revolver had also been found in his vehicle.

Killed in the attack was 36-year-old Didarul Islam, an NYPD officer assigned to the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.

Islam, who leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young sons, had been on the force for three and a half years, according to New York Mayor Eric Adams, who in the press conference noted the slain officer’s deep faith. Islam had been working a private security detail at the Manhattan building, said Tisch. The NYPD Paid Detail Unit program allows uniformed, armed off-duty officers to stand guard at businesses.

Adams ordered flags on all city buildings and stationary flag poles to be flown at half-staff in Islam’s memory until further notice.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of life,” said Cardinal Dolan in a statement to OSV News. “The victims, those who were injured, and their families are in our prayers. Our love and concern go especially to the families of those killed and to our beloved NYPD community.”

Amid the attack, employees in the building sheltered in place, emerging with their hands up as law enforcement led them to safety. An investigation remains ongoing.

On July 29, Adams said that authorities “have reason to believe that he (Tamura) was focused on the NFL,” citing the gunman’s three-page note alleging he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative neurological disease believed to be caused by repeated injuries to the head. The condition — which can only be ascertained after death — has been reported among athletes who routinely sustain head injuries, such as boxers and football and hockey players.

Adams said that in his note, Tamura, who played football in high school, had accused the NFL of concealing football’s risk of CTE. “Study my brain please,” said Tamura in his note, adding, “I’m sorry.”