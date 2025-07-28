Federal judge blocks Planned Parenthood defunding indefinitely: ‘Desperate effort to keep forcing taxpayers to prop up Big Abortion’

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on July 28 ruled Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide must continue to be reimbursed for Medicaid funding, indefinitely blocking a provision in President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda that would strip those funds for one year.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which enacted key items of Trump’s legislative agenda on issues including taxes and immigration, included a provision eliminating funds to health providers who also perform abortions — but just for one year. Although it was not named in the provision, Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, sued in response, arguing the parameters for ending these funds effectively singled it out.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston previously temporarily granted Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary injunction while its lawsuit against the Trump administration proceeds. But in a new order July 28, Talwani extended the injunction.

The previous order applied to only some Planned Parenthood affiliates, but the new order would apply to Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide.

Talwani wrote in the order, “Patients are likely to suffer adverse health consequences where care is disrupted or unavailable.”

“In particular, restricting Members’ ability to provide healthcare services threatens an increase in unintended pregnancies and attendant complications because of reduced access to effective contraceptives, and an increase in undiagnosed and untreated STIs,” Talwani wrote.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, argued in a statement, “An activist judge just issued a ruling full of falsehoods about abortion giant Planned Parenthood in a desperate effort to keep forcing taxpayers to prop up Big Abortion.”

Conversely, Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement, “As this case continues, patients across the country can still go to their trusted Planned Parenthood provider for care using Medicaid.”

“We will keep fighting this cruel law so that everyone can get birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, and other critical health care, no matter their insurance,” Johnson said.

But Dannenfelser argued, “Every day this order stands, Planned Parenthood continues to rake in millions of our tax dollars, fueling thousands of unborn lives ended daily and putting women at unacceptable risk of serious harm and even death.”

“Women have better and more comprehensive alternatives with community health centers outnumbering Planned Parenthood facilities 15 to 1,” she said. “We look forward to the Trump administration swiftly stopping this lawfare and restoring the historic victory secured through the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Federal law generally prohibits the use of Medicaid funds for abortion. Supporters of allowing Planned Parenthood to receive Medicaid funds argue the group provides cancer screening and prevention services — such as pap tests and HPV vaccinations. But opponents argue the funds are fungible and could be used to facilitate abortion, and therefore the organization should be denied taxpayer funds.

The Catholic Church teaches that all human life is sacred from conception to natural death, and as such, opposes direct abortion.

Kate Scanlon is a national reporter for OSV News covering Washington. Follow her on X @kgscanlon.