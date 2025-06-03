On the next Catholic Forum, learn about Legatus and how it serves the Catholic business community

On the next Catholic Forum, learn about Legatus and how it serves...

What is Legatus and how does it serve the Catholic business community?

On this edition of Catholic Forum, after a news brief from The Dialog, we talk to Francis Pileggi, local attorney and past-president of the Wilmington Chapter of Legatus.

We learn how this organization, founded by the one-time owner of Domino’s Pizza, is helping CEOs across the country and in our area, to connect with God and remain faithful Catholics while succeeding in the secular world of big business.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications. Please like, share and subscribe.

• Podcast and video premiere June 4 at 12 p.m.

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on June 7 at 1:30 p.m.