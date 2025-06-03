IHM Sister Frances Mary Rundell, who taught at St. Matthew School, dies at 95

SCRANTON, Pa. – Sister Frances Mary Rundell, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died May 28 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She was 95 and had been a member of the IHM congregation since 1953, making her final profession of vows in 1959.

Sister Frances Mary ministered in education and pastoral ministry for liturgy and music. She was a teacher at St. Matthew School in Wilmington, from 1985-90.

She also worked in various dioceses in Pennsylvania and New York. She was a music ministry volunteer at the IHM Center in Scranton from 2014-21.

Funeral services will be June 5. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence from 9-10:30 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Interment will be at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Moscow, Pa.

Donation’s in Sister Frances Mary’s name can be made to the Sisters of IHM Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.