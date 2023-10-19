Home Catholic Forum On this week’s Catholic Forum, Benedictine Sister Mary Josefa discusses the book,...

On this week’s Catholic Forum, Benedictine Sister Mary Josefa discusses the book, ‘Brides of Christ’

By
For The Dialog
-
71

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a cut from John Michael Talbot’s “Table of Plenty” CD, we talk to Sister Mary Josefa of the Eucharist, a Benedictine of Mary, Queen of the Apostles.

We will discuss her calling to the religious life, daily life in a Benedictine monastery, a new book about the sisters titled “Brides of Christ” from Sophia Institute Press and the foundress of her community, Sister Wilhimina.

Catholic Forum, a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, airs on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 on Relevant Radio 640 and is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio podcasts. Select interviews are available on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – @dioceseofwilm. Please like, share and subscribe.

Podcast available now – https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/benedictine-sister-mary-josefa-discusses-the-book-brides-of-christ

Video available now – https://youtu.be/Fv-ej1gPix4?si=W1GuJ-s60B1Iy1I1

Radio program airs on 10/21 @ 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640.

