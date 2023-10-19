On this week’s Catholic Forum, Benedictine Sister Mary Josefa discusses the book, ‘Brides of Christ’

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a cut from John Michael Talbot’s “Table of Plenty” CD, we talk to Sister Mary Josefa of the Eucharist, a Benedictine of Mary, Queen of the Apostles.

We will discuss her calling to the religious life, daily life in a Benedictine monastery, a new book about the sisters titled “Brides of Christ” from Sophia Institute Press and the foundress of her community, Sister Wilhimina.

Catholic Forum, a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, airs on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 on Relevant Radio 640 and is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio podcasts. Select interviews are available on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – @dioceseofwilm. Please like, share and subscribe.

Podcast available now – https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/benedictine-sister-mary-josefa-discusses-the-book-brides-of-christ

Video available now – https://youtu.be/Fv-ej1gPix4?si=W1GuJ-s60B1Iy1I1

Radio program airs on 10/21 @ 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640.