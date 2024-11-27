On this week’s Catholic Forum, Dana Nygaard offers help for single Catholic women in the dating world

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news Update from The Dialog, we talk with Dana Nygaard, LPC, psychotherapist, relationship coach, author and national speaker.

Dana has created, “Be Smart. Date Smart,” a new initiative to help guide Catholic women through dating with confidence and clarity. What red flags should women be on the lookout for? Why does it seem that some women are always attracting the wrong men? What are attachment styles and how do they impact relationships? We find out from Dana Nygaard.

You can see a video of Bob Krebs’ interview with Dana on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm. Please like and Share!

• Video debuts Nov. 24 at 12 noon – youtu.be/rHrz50on9pc

• Podcast debuts Nov. 24 at 12 noon – https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/help-for-single-catholic-women-in-the-dating-world-with-dana-nygaard

• Program airs at 1:30 p.m. On Relevant Radio 640AM.