Please consider supporting ‘Retirement Fund for Religious’ collection Dec. 7-8 — Bishop William E. Koenig

Dear Friends in Christ,

On the weekend of December 7-8, our parishes will take up the annual collection for the Retirement Fund for Religious. This campaign is crucial, benefiting more than 24,000 elderly sisters, brothers, and religious order priests who have been faithful servants within the Church, devoting their lives to service.

As I reflect on their ministry, I am grateful for the impact these women and men religious have had on our faith journeys. Their devoted service has impacted our diocese, inspiring and guiding us as we grow in faith.

Most senior religious worked many years for little pay, leaving their religious communities with a shortage of retirement savings. Rising healthcare costs and decreased income compound the challenge to meet day-to-day needs for medications, nursing assistance, and other necessities.

Your contributions to the Retirement Fund for Religious play a vital role in providing necessary financial support. This support enables religious communities to care for their aging members while ensuring that the younger generation can carry forward the invaluable work of their elders.

Please consider contributing when asked and giving what you are able. Above all, I ask for your prayers for God’s continued blessings on all our women and men religious, who keep you in their prayers as well.

Together, let us support the many religious women and men who have made enormous contributions to our Church and to the world.

May God’s abundant blessings be upon you and your loved one.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D.

Bishop of Wilmington