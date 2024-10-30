On this week’s Catholic Fourm, learn how the new Stephen Ministry lends a listening ear in Lewes

On this week’s Catholic Fourm, learn how the new Stephen Ministry lends...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we meet Bonnie Taylor and Louise Pfarr volunteers from St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Lewes, Delaware.

Taylor and Pfarr have started a Stephen Ministry at their parish to accompany those in the Lewes area who are having a rough time due to the loss of a loved one, or other unexpected crisis and may need someone to talk with.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel. Like or follow us at Facebook.com/CatholicForum.

• Podcast debuts Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/new-stephen-ministry-lends-a-listening-ear-in-lewes

• Video debuts Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Link – www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEd4QbOhPGs&t=355s

• Radio program airs Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640