Saint Mark’s High School boys soccer gets big win on senior night: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — It was senior night for Saint Mark’s boys soccer, and the Spartans 12th-graders sure made it count. Six of them scored, and goalkeeper Clay Swift stopped all three shots he faced in a 9-0 victory over McKean.

There are 11 seniors on the roster, and all 11 took the field at the Graveyard, where the game started in a late-afternoon sun that soon gave way to the stadium lights. The Spartans wasted no time in putting the heat on the Highlanders, leading to their first goal in the seventh minute. After the McKean goalkeeper stoned Saint Mark’s Bradley Newcott (St. John the Beloved Parish) from close range, Brooks Riddle headed in an inbounds pass from Nick Rocco on the ensuing corner kick for the 1-0 lead,

That remained the score until the 25th thanks to several nice saves for McKean and a few near-misses for the Spartans. There was little the Highlanders could do on the second goal, however, as Chase Wisniewski converted a penalty kick.

Sophomore Deegan O’Connor was next on the scoreboard, winning a 50-50 ball in front of the net and chipping it in high. The last goal in the half came in the final minute, when Rocco headed a crossing pass from Connor Wrinn (St.Mary of the Assumption Parish) into the net.

The Spartans added five more in the second half. The scorers were seniors Brandon Farina, Newcott and Quinn Catts, along with sophomores Justin Baxley and Brayden Wrinn (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish). Every senior had at least one goal or assist except for Swift, whose job is to stop goals.

Saint Mark’s improved to 8-6 and will finish the regular season on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at home against MOT Charter.

McKean (5-8-1) wraps up its season on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Christiana.

