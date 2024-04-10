Students share their Knights of Columbus winning vocations essays on this week’s Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we are joined by Felix Spitelli from the Delaware Knights of Columbus.

Each year, students from Catholic schools and parish religious education programs submit their vocations essays to the Knights for judging.

On today’s Catholic Forum, we will talk with Felix about the contest and hear the winning essays read by these Wilmington students; Kinsley Carroll from St. Mary Magdalen School, A’Zayah Hamilton from St. Peter Cathedral School, Corinne Kinger and Jayden Hummel from Immaculate Heart of Mary School and Amelia Haydu from the St. Joseph on the Brandywine Religious Education Program.

• Podcast is now live – https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/students-share-their-knights-of-columbus-vocations-essays

• Radio program airs 4/13 @ 1:30 PM