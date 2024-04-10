Home Our Diocese Maryland Catholic Conference surveys candidates for U.S. Senate, state Senate Our Diocese Maryland Catholic Conference surveys candidates for U.S. Senate, state Senate By The Dialog - 10 April 2024, 14:30 75 A man in Rockville, Md., places his ballot into a drop box for Maryland's primary election June 2, 2020. (CNS photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters) Marylanders will vote for U.S. Senator and state Senator in the upcoming primary election. Early voting is May 2-9. Primary Election Day is May 14.