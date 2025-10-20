‘Footprints’ Mass at St. John the Beloved offers prayers, support for loss of infants and unborn children

Throughout the United States, Oct. 15 has been designated as “Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.”

It is a day when grieving parents are often together, surrounded by family and friends and their loving support to remember a child lost. It is a time when our parish communities can pray for the families and the little one.

Each year, the Diocese of Wilmington Office for Marriage and Family Life and “Footprints,” the diocesan miscarriage ministry, sponsors an annual Mass of Remembrance and Healing for Pregnancy and Infant Loss called the “Footprints” Mass.

Special invitations are extended to parents, grandparents and siblings who grieve the death of children as a result of miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion or early infant death. These losses may be recent or years ago.

The diocesan Footprints Ministry was started in 2021 and is a ministry of the diocesan Office for Marriage and Family Life. Its focus is to aid families with support and compassion through guidance, prayer and other educational resources. The Office remembered all those we have been lost throughout the diocese at the annual Footprints Mass on Oct. 19 at St. John the Beloved Church.

Father Michael Vannicola, pastor, presided.